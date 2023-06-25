    বাংলা

    Russia's Rostov-on-Don calm after Prigozhin leaves

    The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don late on Saturday

    Reuters
    Published : 25 June 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 07:58 AM

    The situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic resumed, RIA state news agency said on Sunday after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries left the city.

    In a video on the agency's Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a man was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street.

    Reuters could not independently verify the report.

    Late on Saturday, Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after halting a rebellion against Russia's military establishment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group transport a tank along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    How mercenary revolt has gathered pace in Russia
    Russian soldiers set up a machine gun position on the southwest edge of Moscow, according to photographs published by the Vedomosti newspaper
    A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
    Outside Moscow, armoured military vehicles set up roadblocks, while police man machine gun positions on the southern outskirts
    Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Mercenary boss seizes southern city in Russian insurrection
    Putin vows to crush the country’s first insurrection in decades after the private army of mercenary boss Prigozhin seized control of the city
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 8, 2023.
    Russian forces tried to blow up my men: mercenary boss Prigozhin
    The Wagner Group chief said his men had discovered a dozen locations where defence ministry officials had planted various explosive devices

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps