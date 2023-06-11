Kherson's unending nightmare through occupation, shelling and now floods

The past week's events have been a fresh tragedy for Radetska and Remyha, who both recounted threats, imprisonment and torture during Russia's occupation.

Their accounts of ill treatment could not be independently verified. Moscow has repeatedly denied abuse of civilians or soldiers.

Remyha, who is 69, said Russia's military ordered the hospital to treat its soldiers "under the barrel of a gun".

He said the hospital's staff took risks to give illicit assistance to local Ukrainian soldiers left in the city after the occupation.

"We gave them care, we registered them under fake names and surnames so that the FSB wouldn't catch them," he recalled, referring to Russia's security service. "We snuck them out of the hospitals so the local population could take them away and shelter them."

Remya said that after being fired for his pro-Ukrainian stance, he hid for six weeks but was detained by the FSB on Sept. 20.

"There were interrogations every day, twice. This was all accompanied by abuse ... for instance electric shocks, baton (strikes) on the ribs, legs, knees and fingers," he said.

According to Remyha, on the third day of captivity the Russians discovered he was a doctor, and their treatment of him improved slightly. He was released after 10 days.

Radetska also recounted imprisonment and torture under occupation. Over the summer of 2022, she said she turned down offers to return to work at her school.

When she went to the school on Aug. 17 to collect her belongings, she had an argument with the new headmaster, which led to her arrest the next day by FSB officers who told her she faced 25 years in jail on terrorism charges.

"The cell was meant for two people but there were seven of us there," she said. "There were two narrow beds and everyone else slept on the floor."

Remyha said she was beaten, causing spinal injuries she is still recovering from. She added that she was released after nine days, having been given the choice of recording a video apologising for her actions or execution.

Russia's FSB did not immediately respond when asked to comment on to the allegations made by Remyha and Radetska.

There are reports about alleged torture and abuse by Russian authorities in Kherson.

Moscow has rejected allegations of abuse against civilians and soldiers in Ukraine and has accused Ukrainian authorities of staging such abuses in places like Bucha, something which Kyiv dismisses as a lie.