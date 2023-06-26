    বাংলা

    Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

    Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday, as a column of rebellious Wagner mercenaries moved towards Moscow

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 06:58 AM

    Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

    Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions.

    Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".

    Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday, as a column of rebellious Wagner mercenaries moved towards Moscow, exchanging fire with security forces.

    RELATED STORIES
    Law enforcement officers watch traffic at a checkpoint in Moscow, Russia Jun 24, 2023.
    Muscovites made uneasy by revolt
    In Kharkiv, a resident said the confrontation was a consequence of volatile politics and the protracted conflict
    A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
    Outside Moscow, armoured military vehicles set up roadblocks, while police man machine gun positions on the southern outskirts
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about putting nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, in this still image obtained from a video, in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2022.
    Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times: UK
    Over the coming hours, the loyalty of the Russian National Guard will be key to how this crisis plays out, Britain's defence ministry said
    Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Mercenary boss seizes southern city in Russian insurrection
    Putin vows to crush the country’s first insurrection in decades after the private army of mercenary boss Prigozhin seized control of the city

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps