Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar," Prigozhin said in a statement.

"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," he said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday he could not corroborate reports that Soledar was in Russian hands.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian state TV that 559 civilians remain in Soledar, including 15 children, and it was impossible to evacuate them due to ongoing fighting. The town had a pre-war population of around 10,500.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation in Soledar.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked previous Wagner claims to have seized part of Soledar but made no immediate comment on the latest assertions.

"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that part of our town of Soledar ... is some sort of a Russian possession," Zelensky said in a video address. "But fighting continues."

In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian military general staff said Russian forces were suffering heavy losses as they tried to take Soledar and sever Ukrainian supply lines.

Russia has struggled to cement control over the town, which would be Russia's most substantial gain since August after a series of retreats before Ukrainian counter-offensives in the east and south.