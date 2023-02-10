Russian missiles hit energy facilities across Ukraine

Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Friday, causing power outages, restricting water supplies and prompting new calls by Kyiv for Western arms.

At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, local officials said.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said after drone and missile strikes on power stations and transmission facilities overnight and during the Friday morning rush hour damaged energy facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine.

There was no immediate word of any deaths but Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in northwestern Ukraine, said seven people had been wounded.

"Kharkiv is still under enemy missile strikes. Recently one more explosion was heard. We have hits on energy generating infrastructure," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.