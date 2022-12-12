    বাংলা

    Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out

    The nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades

    Sarah YoungReuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM

    British nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades.

    The walkout comes as strikes cripple the rail network and postal service, airports brace for disruption and junior doctors, midwives and teachers prepare to ballot, threatening to further jam up an economy that is likely already in recession.

    Unions are seeking double-digit pay rises to keep pace with inflation that hit 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years.

    But the government has so far refused to budge on pay and is instead looking to tighten laws to stop some strikes, meaning there is no end in sight for what has been dubbed a new "winter of discontent" in reference to the industrial battles that gripped Britain in 1978-79.

    Strikes are due on each day this month. Union estimates forecast more than 1 million working days will be lost in December, making it the worst month for disruption since July 1989.

    NEW ERA

    Susan Milner, a professor of European politics and society at the University of Bath, said the current strikes were "very different" to previous bouts, pointing to the wide array of sectors affected and the depth of the cost of living crisis.

    "There's the potential for them to stretch out and (for striking workers to) dig themselves in and then that could really be something that we haven't seen for quite a long time," she said.

    Walk-outs in rail by RMT members, which started in June, are the union's biggest action for over 30 years, while for nurses, it is the first ever national strike action in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) 106-year-old history.

    Nurses will walk out on Thursday and the following Tuesday.

    Unions say the pay rise offers on the table, many for around 4%, are not enough given that many workers have already gone without any real-term wage growth over the last decade. In many cases, the action is also about working conditions.

    "(For nurses) the job is getting harder and harder all of the time for a salary that is worth less and less," Patricia Marquis, director of the RCN in England, said.

    The government will hope that the forecast for inflation to start to fall from the middle of 2023 will help.

    Sunak, only six weeks into the job, has said the government cannot afford pay rises for public sector workers which cover inflation and has called union leaders unreasonable.

    But as strikes lead to non-urgent surgeries being cancelled and longer ambulance waiting times, public anger at the state of the country could force the government to give ground.

    Sunak wants to extend laws to maintain some services in transport and could ban strikes in some other sectors. The army will be drafted in to drive ambulances and man airport passport desks during strikes.

    "(For nurses) the job is getting harder and harder all of the time for a salary that is worth less and less," Patricia Marquis, director of the RCN in England, said.

    The government will hope that the forecast for inflation to start to fall from the middle of 2023 will help.

    Sunak, only six weeks into the job, has said the government cannot afford pay rises for public sector workers which cover inflation and has called union leaders unreasonable.

    But as strikes lead to non-urgent surgeries being cancelled and longer ambulance waiting times, public anger at the state of the country could force the government to give ground.

    Sunak wants to extend laws to maintain some services in transport and could ban strikes in some other sectors. The army will be drafted in to drive ambulances and man airport passport desks during strikes.

    RELATED STORIES
    ​Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts at a news conference for her government's first budget in Rome, Italy Nov 22, 2022.
    Meloni pays tribute to victims after gunman kills 3
    Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents in Rome
    Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Dec 7, 2022.
    Germany's Reichsbuerger: Searching for an emperor and fascinated by guns
    Members of the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich), 25 of whom had been detained for allegedly plotting to overthrow the state, do not recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state
    A vendor waits for customers in a small store that is lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine, Dec 5, 2022.
    Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine's Odesa
    President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1.5 million people in the southern port city and surrounding region had no electricity
    A member of a search crew works at a blast site at a block of flats in Saint Helier, on the island of Jersey, Britain December 10, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Jersey blast toll rises to 5
    An explosion at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, completely destroyed a three-storey building

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher