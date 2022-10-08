    বাংলা

    Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea

    Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, which opened four years after Crimea's annexation from Ukraine in 2018

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 06:19 AM

    A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

    Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

    "A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

    "The shipping arches are not damaged."

    Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 am (0300 GMT).

    Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

    CRIMEA BRIDGE 'MUST BE DESTROYED'

    As reports of the incident surfaced, a Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

    "Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.

    In September, Russia announced the annexation of the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint.

