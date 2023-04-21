UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned from the government on Friday following an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied colleagues, the latest scandal to force out one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top ministers.

The departure of the third senior minister over their personal conduct in the last six months will damage Sunak's efforts to revive the governing Conservative Party's fortunes and is a major embarrassment as he had entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

Raab's resignation comes just two weeks ahead of English local council elections where Sunak's Conservatives are predicted to fare badly.