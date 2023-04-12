Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops.

The legislation also foresees a pilot project for a small number of licensed shops in some regions to test the effects of a commercial supply chain of recreational cannabis on public health, the protection of minors and the black market.

Acquiring and possessing up to 25 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would also be made legal.