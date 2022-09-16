Queue to see queen's lying-in-state paused as capacity reached

People of all ages and from all walks of life have paid their respects to the late queen, joining a well-organised line that stretches along the south bank of the Thames then over the river to parliament's Westminster Hall.

But by mid-morning, the line was just too big - a testimony to the public's respect and affection for the queen, who died in Scotland on Sept 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

"Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."

It warned of waiting times of up to 12 hours. Some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the queen's coffin.

On Friday night, King Charles, who was visiting Wales on Friday, and his sister Princess Anne and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will keep a silent vigil around the coffin, joining the ceremonial guard for a 15-minute period.

"I've no sensation in my knees at all or my legs," said Hyacinth Appah, a mourner from London who was in the queue.

"But it's been fine. Most of the people have been lovely and we've had quite a nice time."