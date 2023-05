UK food bank users swap face scans for free food

With more than 1.4 billion people worldwide set to adopt facial-recognition payment technology by 2025, according to Juniper Research, it is a fast-growing industry - but one fraught with privacy risks, digital rights experts say.

They say the use of biometric data to unlock help can expose vulnerable groups to data leaks, commercial data exploitation, identity theft and further marginalisation.

"DIGNITY AND AGENCY"

Hackney Foodbank chief executive Pat Fitzsimons said the technology means charities can ensure money is only spent by eligible recipients, reducing fraud and abuse of cash transfers.

Users are given money based on their household size and are barred from spending it on big-ticket items, tobacco or alcohol. Nor can they transfer the funds to anyone else, she said.

FaceDonate said it had transferred more than 65,000 pounds ($81,484) to disadvantaged northeast Londoners via face scans since partnering with Hackney Foodbank a year ago.

With Britain's inflation now the highest in western Europe - the annual rate was 10.1% in March - food banks are grappling with record demand amid soaring food prices and energy bills.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,300 food bank centres including Hackney Foodbank, said it had experienced a dramatic rise in need, distributing a record 3 million emergency food parcels in the past year.

"People don't really want to go to a food bank. There's a sense of shame around it," Fitzsimons said.

"But with FaceDonate, they can buy exactly what they want. It gives people dignity and agency. We want them to take control of their lives and not to be passive recipients of our service."

People can buy fresh, culturally relevant produce seldom found in food parcels, added Fitzsimons, and the programme relieves pressure on stretched food banks since they need fewer volunteers and spend less time and money on logistics.

PRIVACY RISKS

But digital rights group Access Now said charities using biometric systems should assess their long-term impact.

It says the reliance on biometrics, including iris and fingerprint scans, could put people at risk - be it from data leaks, identity theft, sale of data or the unfair targeting or exposure of marginalised people.

"Facial recognition is an invasive form of identification and vulnerable people who are in need should not be exchanging their most sensitive information for basic needs," said Access Now's Marwa Fatafta.

"You can change your password if it's leaked, but you can't really change your facial features, your biometric fingerprints, your iris geometries and all of that. And that puts people in a very precarious position."

The technology is no stranger to privacy concerns.

In United Nations camps in Jordan, Syrian refugees use iris scans to unlock payments from a digital aid account through blockchain technology, but critics say such systems can sometimes expose these groups to surveillance and commercial exploitation of their data.

Global tech giant Amazon has been one of many facial recognition vendors, alongside Microsoft Corp, France's Idemia and Japan's NEC Corp, to call for regulation and said it turned down sales over human rights concerns.

Amazon, IBM and Microsoft in 2020 stopped selling their facial recognition software to US police due to fears it could lead to unjust arrests, particularly in Black communities.

After a major data leak in 2019, Chinese facial-recognition technology firm SenseNets Technology Ltd exposed sensitive information of millions of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group subjected to forced labour and torture, the United Nations says.

Christy Lowe, a senior research officer at UK-based think-tank ODI said biometric systems, however well intentioned, can sometimes cause unforeseen problems down the line.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, there were fears that sensitive data gathered by aid agencies and the government would fall into their hands and be used to hunt down activists and dissidents.