Returning to frontline, Ukrainian Leopard crews see their 'cat' as game-changer

Ukrainian troops fired the 120mm guns of their Leopard tanks at a German shooting range on Monday, a few days before they were due to return home with the "cats" they hope will give Kyiv a breakthrough in what has become a grinding war of attrition.

Muzzle flashes could be seen, and dust clouds where the shells hit the ground, as four tanks fought their way through a muddy dip to what was marked as an enemy position two kilometres away, destroying wooden pop-up targets as they rattled along.

On a hill overlooking the drills at Bergen training ground in northern Germany, the commander of the EU training mission for Ukraine had to raise his voice to avoid being drowned out by the roaring gunshots as he praised the Leopard's benefits.