Prince Harry tells London court 'vile' press has blood on its hands

Green began his questioning respectfully, personally apologising to Harry on MGN's behalf over one instance in which it admitted unlawful information gathering, saying "it should never have happened and it will not happen again".

The lawyer then forensically and with increasing hostility quizzed the prince over 33 newspaper articles, whose details Harry claims were obtained unlawfully.

Looking relaxed but serious, and speaking softly but firmly, Harry, the first senior British royal to give evidence for 130 years, said thousands if not millions of stories had been written about him, as Green pressed him on whether he had read the MGN articles in question at the time they were published.

The lawyer intimated that the distress he had suffered was caused by press coverage in general, not the specific MGN stories, and suggested they were based on details already in the public domain.

On a number of occasions, Green described his allegations as "total speculation".

When asked about the source of information for articles at the centre of his lawsuit, Harry repeatedly said that question should be asked of the journalist who wrote them, saying they appeared suspicious.

Quizzed about one article, Harry said it was "as distressing looking at it now" as it was at the time it was published in 2004. He will be back on Wednesday to give more evidence.