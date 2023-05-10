Spanish scientists seek to crack mystery of Canaries skeleton cave

"They are not buried in the strict sense ... This is a funerary practice that denotes very strong symbolic violence," explained Veronica Alberto, head of the excavation.

The bodies had been forcefully placed on the rocky surface and then had stones thrown on them, she told Reuters. Some had straps or bindings on their limbs.

"It could be an aboriginal burial, but due to the characteristics of the archaeological site we need to expand it and consider that they could be from other periods after the conquest, from 16th, 17th, 18th centuries," Alberto added.