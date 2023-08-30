Two killed in Russia's biggest air strike on Ukraine's capital in months: Kyiv

Russia's largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said.

Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine's capital, and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of Zhytomyr, where an unidentified facility and railway tracks were damaged and trains were delayed, they said.

"The blast wave broke all the windows, the entry doors are broken too. We were terribly scared," said Liudmyla Savchuk, a 57-year-old teacher whose apartment in northwestern Kyiv was damaged.

"Then there was another explosion in a couple of seconds, 20 or 30 seconds. We're cleaning everything now," she said, showing Reuters a piece of debris that had flown through a window.