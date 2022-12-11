Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine's Odesa, could take months to repair

All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, officials said on Saturday, adding it could take months to repair the damage.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1.5 million people in the southern port city and surrounding region had no electricity, and he described the situation as very difficult.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.