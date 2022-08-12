    বাংলা

    Parts of England declare a drought: what does it mean?

    The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 11:58 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 11:58 AM

    The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather.

    The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies.

    Below are some key details:

    WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DROUGHT IS DECLARED?

    - All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought.

    - Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.

    - They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers.

    - Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.

    - Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks.

    - Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.

    - The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply.

    - Natural England, the government's conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.

    WHERE HAS A DROUGHT BEEN DECLARED?

    - Devon and Cornwall

    - Solent and South Downs

    - Kent and South London

    - Herts and North London

    - East Anglia

    - Thames

    - Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

    - East Midlands

    RELATED STORIES
    UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave
    UK declares drought in parts of England
    With this, water companies will step up efforts to manage the impact of dry weather on farmers and the environment
    First export of wheat under UN deal as two more ships leave Ukraine
    Two more grain ships leave Ukraine
    One of them is laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under an UN-brokered deal, Turkey's defence ministry says
    'Extreme' weather warning in force in Britain as new heatwave hits
    'Extreme' weather warning in force in UK
    A four-day ‘extreme heat’ warning comes into force in parts of England and Wales with temperatures poised to top 35 Celsius in another heatwave
    France fighting 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux
    France fighting 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux
    Wildfires have torn through the region in southwestern France this week, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 residents

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher