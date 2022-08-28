    বাংলা

    Several killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party

    It is unclear what caused the incident

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 08:25 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 08:25 PM

    Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

    Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the incident, which happened at about 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), around 30 km (19 miles) south of Rotterdam.

    "At some point a truck went off the road and crashed into the party," police spokesperson Elianne Mastwijk told local broadcaster Rijnmond.

    It was unclear what had caused the incident, Mastwijk said, or the precise number of people who had been killed or injured as the truck had not yet been removed from the site.

    Pictures published by Rijnmond and other local media websites showed a heavy truck from a Spanish transport company at the bottom of a small dyke, amid broken picnic tables.

    RELATED STORIES
    Putin orders benefit payments for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine
    Putin orders aid for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine
    The Russian president signed a decree for people including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled
    Burger with small fries? Scorching summer shrinks Europe's potato crop
    Burger with small fries? Scorching summer shrinks Europe's potato crop
    Parched conditions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium, which accounts for most EU potato output could push production to its lowest on record
    How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine
    How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine
    About 3,500 cases had been launched for discrediting the army and nearly all those involved had been found guilty, according to a Russian human rights lawyer
    Zelensky says danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
    Danger remains at nuclear plant: Zelensky
    After being disconnected for the first time amid shelling, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is back on the grid, but the situation remains 'very risky'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher