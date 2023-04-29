Russia says Ukrainian rocket attack kills seven civilians in Donetsk

The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, accused Ukraine in a social media post of killing seven people on Friday, including a child, with a rocket that set a minibus alight in the city of Donetsk.

A Russian Investigative Committee officer who declined to give his name said a residential area had been struck by multiple Grad rockets.

He said all the passengers "including children" died, and the only survivor was the driver.