UK government to set out tougher gambling rules

The British government is due to publish its long-awaited proposals to crack down on problem gambling on Thursday.

British media have reported the measures will include banning under-25s from betting more than 2 pounds ($2.49) per spin online, as well as forcing gambling firms to better scrutinise the financial resilience of punters.

The white paper, which has been delayed several times, will also include plans to introduce a tax on betting firms to fund help for problem gamblers, the Sun newspaper reported earlier this month.

The changes would be the biggest overhaul to the 14-billion-pound industry since the Gambling Act in 2005, which had hoped to bring down problem gambling rates. But gambling habits have changed drastically since then, with an exponential rise in online betting in tandem with the growing popularity and usage of smartphones.

The opposition Labour Party said gambling regulation had not kept pace with the change in habits.