G7 offers Ukraine long-term support, Zelensky laments Bakhmut 'tragedy'

Leaders of the world's richest democracies sent strong messages of sustained support for Ukraine on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russia's claims to have finally taken the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Zelensky told reporters the battered eastern city, the focus of fighting in recent months, was destroyed.

"It is tragedy," Zelensky said. "There is nothing on this place" - what remained was “a lot of dead Russians.”

There was confusion over whether he had been asked whether the city was still in Kyiv's hands or Russian forces had taken Bakhmut, but a spokesman for the Ukrainian leader said his comments were a denial that the city had fallen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what he said was a victory for his forces, describing it as the "liberation" of Bakhmut in a statement on the Kremlin's website.

The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.