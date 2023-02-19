EU presses for joint arms purchases to help Ukraine

DEPLETED STOCKPILES

A joint procurement effort would aim to replenish the stockpiles of Kyiv's allies, badly depleted after a year of supplying munitions to help Ukraine fight Russia's invasion.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this week Ukraine was using up artillery shells faster than its allies could currently produce them.

Ukrainian forces are firing between 2,000 and 7,000 artillery shells per day, while Russia is using between 20,000 and 60,000, according to the Estonian paper, seen by Reuters.

A senior EU official said the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and its diplomatic service considered the Estonian proposal to be "potentially a very good idea".

Officials and diplomats said least some funding would likely come from the European Peace Facility, an EU military aid fund.

It has approved 3.6 billion euros in support for Ukraine, but mainly by bankrolling aid given by EU members individually.

The bloc's European Defence Agency (EDA) took part in a joint procurement effort in 2014 with five EU members to buy ammunition for an anti-tank weapon. It has offered to take the lead in another ammunition-buying effort.

"We have proposed to member states that we can act on their behalf for the procurement of different types of ammunition," said EDA Chief Executive Jiri Sedivy.

Diplomats and officials did not specify how much the EU might spend on joint procurement. The Estonian paper suggested 1 million 155 mm rounds could be bought this year for some 4 billion euros.