    বাংলা

    Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation

    Police later said the unattended bag in Terminal 2, which prompted the evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 11:45 AM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 11:45 AM

    London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down.

    "We were called at 10:47 hrs (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution," local police said on Twitter.

    "The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down."

    RELATED STORIES
    Stay or return home? Tough choice for Ukrainian refugees as school year starts
    Ukrainian refugees in dilemma as school year starts
    Education has been on hold for many children as their parents, after fleeing to central Europe, kept them out of local schools in hopes of a quick end to the war
    UN team presses on with Ukrainian nuclear plant visit despite fighting
    UN team presses on with Ukrainian nuclear plant visit
    IAEA team expected to start inspection on Thursday
    UN team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant in bid to avert disaster
    UN team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant
    Conditions at the nuclear plant have been unravelling for weeks, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for shelling in the vicinity
    Funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to take place on Saturday
    Gorbachev’s funeral to take place on Saturday
    The service will be open to the public and Gorbachev will then be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher