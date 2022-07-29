Wildfire hero 'fighting' in hospital, Spanish town counts costs

In the Spanish town of Tabara, residents are counting the costs of a wildfire that spared the town but ravaged agricultural land, leaving one of their own seriously injured as he dug a trench to stop the flames and save people's homes.

Angel Martin Arjona, 50, the owner of a construction warehouse in Tabara, was seen abandoning his digger after it was engulfed in flames and escaping with his clothes alight on Jul 18.

Friends say he remains sedated in hospital with 80% burns but he was showing signs of improvement and his kidneys were once again working on their own.

Mechanic Juan Lozano, a childhood friend of Arjona, said the whole town felt desolate.