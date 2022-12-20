Putin says situation extremely difficult in several Ukrainian regions

President Vladimir Putin said the situation in four areas of Ukraine that Moscow has declared are part of Russia was "extremely difficult" as Kyiv renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets.

In comments made on Security Services Day, which is widely celebrated in Russia, Putin also ordered the strengthening of Russia's borders and instructed special services to keep greater control of society and ensure the safety of people in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

In September, a defiant Putin moved to annex a swathe of Ukraine — some 15% of the country — in a Kremlin ceremony, but earlier this month, he said the war "can be a long process."

To Russian security agencies operating in Ukraine, he said late on Monday in comments translated by Reuters: "Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult."

Putin's move to annex the areas was condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegal.

On Monday, Putin made his first visit to Belarus since 2019, where he and his counterpart extolled ever-closer ties at a news conference late in the evening but hardly mentioned Ukraine.