Erdogan offers free gas pre-election after first Black Sea field shipment

Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is highly dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas.

Domestic natural gas production mainly in the Thrace region accounted for less than 1% of Turkey's 60 bcm national consumption in 2021, according to EPDK energy regulator data.

10 million cubic metres of gas per day in Turkey's Black Sea gas fields will be produced initially, Erdogan said. Production will be increased to 40 million cubic metres of gas per day in the coming period, he said.

"When we reach full capacity, we will be able to meet approximately 30% domestic consumption yearly from here," he said.

The presidential and parliamentary elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey's longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan's support. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu leads in opinion polls.