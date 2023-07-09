    বাংলা

    Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit

    Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to attack the plant, which is located on Russian-held territory in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

    Reuters
    Published : 9 July 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 07:13 AM

    Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the leaders of the US-led transatlantic NATO defence alliance should discuss Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week.

    NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine's membership bid and Sweden's accession to boosting ammunitions stockpiles and reviewing the first defence plans in decades.

    Accusing Ukraine of "systematic infliction of damage" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zakharova said that "the NATO summit's key attention should be devoted to it."

    "After all, the vast majority of the alliance members will be in the direct impact zone" (if something were to happen at the plant), Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Vilnius is some 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the nuclear plant, Europe's largest.

    Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to attack the plant, which is located on Russian-held territory in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has for days warned of the grave threat at the facility, most recently saying Russian forces had mined the roof of several reactors.

    The International Atomic Energy Agency experts based at the plant that they had yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but they also needed more access to be sure.

    RELATED STORIES
    Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 19, 2018.
    As NATO meets, allies ask how long US commitment will last
    The 16 months since Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have seen a dramatic reassertion of US leadership, commitment and interest in Europe
    A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 15, 2023.
    IAEA has seen no sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet
    Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends an Allies Support to Ukraine meeting, during NATO foreign ministers' meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 Apr 2023.
    US to provide $1.3bn of additional aid to Ukraine: Blinken
    Of that amount, $520 million will go towards helping Ukraine overhaul its battered energy grid, the US Secretary of State said
    Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium Apr 19, 2018.
    NATO races to design long-term package for Ukraine but differences remain
    Western governments such as the US and Germany are wary of moves they fear could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan