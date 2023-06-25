Russia back in investors' focus after weekend mutiny

Some investors were watching for ripple effects from an aborted mutiny in Russia on Saturday, expecting a move into safe havens such as US government bonds and the dollar when markets open later on Sunday.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin and founder of the Wagner army, advanced most of the way to Moscow after capturing the city of Rostov, but then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge. On Saturday night, they began withdrawing from the Rostov military headquarters they had seized, a Reuters witness said.

Financial markets have often been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which caused ruptures in marketsand through global finance as banks and investors rushed to unwind exposure.

After Saturday's events, some investors said they were focused on the potential impact to safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries and on commodities prices, as Russia is a major energy supplier.