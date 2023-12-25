In Moldova, the Christmas spirit is conflict and rivalry for parishioners

"Every day, we see how the image of the Moldovan church is desecrated in our national information space, bolstered by political support," Vladimir said in the interview, published on his church's website. Priests leaving one church for another were "devoid of all insight and faith (and) facilitating the destruction of the unity of the Church of Christ".

Both Dec 25 and Jan 7 have been declared public holidays in Moldova. Although the Russian-linked church has a greater following, more and more Moldovans are making the switch to celebrating Christmas on Dec 25.

Ukraine's largest Orthodox Church switched its festivities to Dec 25 earlier this year and the date was made a public holiday. Russia and its Orthodox Church stand by the old calendar marking Christmas on Jan 7.

Moldova's president, Mala Sandu, has sought publicly to stay out of the debate over the two churches and their parishioners.

She sidestepped a question last week about which of the two days she would be observing - saying she would celebrate on Dec 25 with her immediate family in Chisinau and again on Jan 7 in her native village near the Romanian border.