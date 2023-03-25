    বাংলা

    Russia pardons 5,000 former criminals after fighting in Ukraine, Prigozhin says

    Yevgeny Prigozhin recruited thousands of men from prisons, offering them the chance of freedom in return for serving in some of the most dangerous battles in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 04:21 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 04:21 PM

    More than 5,000 former criminals have been pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in Russia's Wagner mercenary group against Ukraine, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday.

    Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened veterans of the Russian armed forces, took on a much more prominent role in the Ukraine war after the Russian army suffered a series of humiliating defeats last year.

    Prigozhin emerged from the shadows and recruited thousands of men from prisons, offering them the chance of freedom in return for serving in some of the most dangerous battles in Ukraine.

    "At the present time, more than 5,000 people have been released on pardon after completing their contracts with Wagner," Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said in an audio clip posted on Telegram.

    Prigozhin said just 0.31% of those pardoned after Wagner service had gone on to commit crime, a figure he said was 10-20 times less than the standard indicators.

    Prigozhin, sometimes dubbed "Putin's Chef" for his sprawling catering businesses, is the most powerful of a group of Putin allies who now control what are essentially private armies that recruit top military officers, former spies and convicts.

    The United States casts Prigozhin as an oligarch and has sanctioned him for attempts to interfere in US elections and for spreading Russian disinformation across the globe.

    Prigozhin, who served nine years in prison in Soviet times for robbery and other crimes before going into business during the 1990s, has admitted interfering in US elections and acknowledged for the first time his role in founding Wagner.

    Wagner, which has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali, casts itself as the most battle-hardened mercenary group in the world.

    It dismisses Western criticism of what it says are sometimes harsh methods and strict discipline by pointing to the use of private military contractors by the United States and its allies around the world.

    RELATED STORIES
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in Paraskoviivka, Ukraine in this still image from an undated video released on March 3, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead
    The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck
    Visitors pose for a picture outside PMC Wagner Centre, a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022.
    Russian officials denying ammunition to Wagner: Prigozhin
    The Wagner mercenary group founder says this is part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite
    Wagner founder Prigozhin is seen addressing wounded fighters late last year. Photo from RIA FAN.
    Wagner’s convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war
    Five Russian prisoners who fought in Ukraine in return for freedom gave the most detailed insider account yet of Wagner's convict army
    Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 5, 2023.
    Russian position at Bakhmut at risk: Wagner chief
    Ukrainian military officials and analysts also reported leaders of Russia's 155th Brigade fighting near south of Bakhmut, were resisting orders to attack after sustaining severe losses

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain