    বাংলা

    Road near PM Truss's office closed over suspicious package: UK police

    A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM

    A road in the centre of London's government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office and residence, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, police said on Tuesday.

    Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence.

    London police said on Twitter they had been called at 11.42am (1042 GMT) to reports of a suspicious package.

    "Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area," the police said.

    A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.

    RELATED STORIES
    French students block the entrance of the Lycee Montaigne high school to protest as part of a nationwide day of strike in Paris, France, Oct 18, 2022. REUTERS
    France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
    The country’s trade unions demand for higher salaries, posing President Emmanuel Macron one of his stiffest challenges since his reelection in May
    Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
    Russia hits infrastructure targets across Ukraine
    Moscow steps up what look like a deliberate campaign to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter
    A view shows a site of a plane crash on residential building in the southern city of Yeysk, Russia Oct 17, 2022.
    13 dead as fighter jet crashes into apartments in Russian city
    The plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off, injuring a further 19 people
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    Truss's tumultuous first six weeks in office
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival after just six weeks in the job

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher