    বাংলা

    Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region

    Five others were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in Russian-controlled Kherson

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 11:32 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 11:32 AM

    At least five people were killed and as many injured after Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday.

    Russian-installed authorities in the region said the strike took place as the bus drove civilians across a bridge near the village of Darivka.

    The report could not be independently verified.

    Videos shared by the Russian armed forces news outlet Zvezda showed the burnt out wreckage of what appeared to be the chassis of a bus and a badly-damaged van behind it with smoke pouring out its front compartment.

    "Ambulance crews promptly arrived at the scene and provided emergency medical treatment to the victims," a Telegram channel run by the Russian-installed health authorities said.

    The Daryivskiy bridge, which spans nearly 100 metres (yards), is one of the only Russian-controlled crossings across the Inhulets river, a tributary of the vast Dnipro.

    The bridge is strategically important as it joins two Russian-occupied areas of the region and is just 20 kilometres (12 miles) north-east of Kherson city.

    It has come under shelling at least twice and Ukrainian forces said in August they had put it out of action

    RELATED STORIES
    UK not asking people to use less energy, minister says
    UK not asking people to use less energy: minister
    The National Grid's warning on possible power cuts was based on a worst case scenario, if Britain is unable to import electricity from Europe
    Ukraine predicts more battlefield successes as Putin's generals face public backlash
    Ukraine predicts more battlefield successes
    Zelensky said that Kyiv's forces recaptured more than 500 square kilometres of territory and dozens of settlements in the southern Kherson region alone in October
    Britain could face forced power cuts this winter, National Grid warns
    UK could face forced power cuts this winter
    Countries across Europe are drawing up winter contingency plans against the disruption of flows of gas from Russia because of the war in Ukraine
    Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
    Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin annexed
    Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson as Russian forces retreated from front lines in the south and east

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher