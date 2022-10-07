Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region

At least five people were killed and as many injured after Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday.

Russian-installed authorities in the region said the strike took place as the bus drove civilians across a bridge near the village of Darivka.

The report could not be independently verified.

Videos shared by the Russian armed forces news outlet Zvezda showed the burnt out wreckage of what appeared to be the chassis of a bus and a badly-damaged van behind it with smoke pouring out its front compartment.