Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar, says fighting is intense

Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines.

"The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now," he said. "There is a complicated situation there."

He said the military command was "working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine."