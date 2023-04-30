    বাংলা

    Four people shot dead in Portugal

    The shooting took place in a poor neighbourhood of Setubal called Bairro Azul and the gunman committed suicide

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 10:59 AM

    A man shot three people dead and then committed suicide on Sunday in the Portuguese city of Setubal, about 45 km (28 miles) south of the capital, CNN Portugal said.

    PSP police commissioner Joao Freire told Reuters that "there are four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are not yet known".

    The police criminal cases agency PJ was at the scene investigating, Freire said.

    CNN Portugal said the shooting took place at around 8 a.m. in a poor neighbourhood of Setubal called Bairro Azul, and that the gunman committed suicide when police officers arrived on the scene.

