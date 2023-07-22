In Rome, a middle-aged homeless man called Antonio who sleeps near the city's Trevi Fountain collapsed earlier this week, exhausted by days of relentless heat.

"I fainted and woke up in an ambulance," he said, sitting on a stool on the sidewalk as Red Cross volunteers handed him bottles of cold water during an operation to help the city's homeless as the heatwave continues.

Finding shade and keeping water cold is one of the biggest problems, said Francesco, another homeless man, explaining how he wrapped his water bottle in plastic bags to keep it cooler for longer.