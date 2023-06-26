Ukraine says little changes along southern frontline in past week

Ukraine has reclaimed additional territory from Russian forces along the southern frontline but the situation on the battlefield there has changed little over the past week, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have liberated about 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) in the south since the start of Ukraine's offensive actions, Maliar said. A week ago, Maliar said that 113 square kilometres had been reclaimed in the previous two weeks.

"The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week," Maliar told the national broadcaster.

She added that about 250 clashes had taken place in the past week along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions.