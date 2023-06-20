    বাংলা

    Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

    Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 28 out of 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched

    Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 04:23 AM

    Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

    The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that according to preliminary information, Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 28 out of 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched.

    About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by the forces and our air defence in the airspace around Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    "Another massive air attack on the capital," Popko said.

    The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people and 70 kms (43 miles) from the border with the NATO country of Poland, said Russia hit a "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking fire.

    According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

    Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia's raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

    There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

    The top military command said that Russia launched seven missiles in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary reports.

    Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian law enforcement officers stand guard near a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023.
    Russia accuses Washington of encouraging Ukraine in its attacks
    Washington is encouraging Kyiv by publicly ignoring the drone attack that struck several districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's envoy to the United States said on Wednesday
    A woman comforts her daughter inside a shelter during an air raid alert, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 1, 2023.
    Ukraine's Zelensky vows action on air raid shelter
    The deaths of three people unable to access shelters on June 1 caused a public outcry and a promise by Zelensky of a harsh response
    Emergency services personnel near a cordon after a Russian missile strike at a compound of a municipal clinic, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 1, 2023.
    Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv: Ukraine
    Kyiv mayor said nine people needed hospital treatment
    An ambulance and firefighting vehicles are parked outside a multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023.
    Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow
    Drone attacks deep inside Russia have intensified in recent weeks, with strikes on oil pipeline installations and even the Kremlin earlier this month

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp