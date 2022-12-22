England reports 94 deaths due to scarlet fever so far this season

The British government last week said it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low.

There have been 27,486 reported cases of scarlet fever from Sept 12 to Dec 18, according to the UKHSA.

That compares with 3,287 reported cases at the same point in the year during the last comparably high season in 2017 to 2018, although cases in that season started to rise at a different time, the agency said.