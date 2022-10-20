Ukrainians try to conserve electricity, endure water outages after Russian strikes

One of the facilities hit on Wednesday was a coal-fired thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine.

"Unfortunately there is destruction, and it is quite serious," Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk's governor, said on Ukrainian television.

"Please limit your electricity consumption," Zelensky told Ukrainians in the same address to the nation.

The Ukrainian leader was due to address an EU summit later on Thursday. Leaders of the 27 member states will discuss options for more support to Ukraine, including energy equipment, helping restore power supply and long-term financing to rebuild.

BATTLE FOR KHERSON

Cities such as the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of trains on the metro.

DTEK, a major electricity supplier in Kyiv, told consumers it would do its best to make sure outages did not last longer than four hours.

The whole northeast region of Sumy, which borders Russia, said it would go the entire day - from 0700 to 2300 local time - without water, electric transport or street lighting.

"We need time to restore power plants, we need respite from our consumers," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainian TV.

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it was continuing to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, a strategy it has stepped up since the appointment earlier this month of Sergei Surovikin - nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media because of his alleged toughness - as overall commander of what Moscow called its "special military operation".

Witnesses said five drones hit the southern port city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, but it was unclear where they had exploded.