    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky vows action on air raid shelter

    The deaths of three people unable to access shelters on June 1 caused a public outcry and a promise by Zelensky of a harsh response

    Reuters
    Published : 13 June 2023, 06:56 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 06:56 AM

    President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed unhappiness on Monday at results of an inspection he ordered into all Ukrainian shelters after three people were killed when they were unable to access one during a Russian air strike in Kyiv.

    In his nightly video address, Zelensky said he had received summary reports on the shelters' "preparedness and unpreparedness" from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the minister for strategic industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

    "The results, to put it mildly, are unsatisfactory," he said. "Relevant draft decisions will be prepared by Friday regarding those responsible and ensuring the proper level of protection for our people in all Ukrainian cities."

    The deaths on June 1 caused a public outcry and a promise by Zelensky of a harsh response, which appeared aimed at Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has clashed with him before.

    Klitschko acknowledged he bore some responsibility but said others were also to blame, particularly allies of the president who had been appointed to lead the city's districts.

    Kamyshin said on June 4 that nearly half of Kyiv bomb shelters inspected during an initial audit were closed or unfit for use.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on June 11, 2023.
    Ukraine retakes villages in 'first results' of counterattack: Kyiv
    Soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in an unverified video published by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade
    A view shows the Ukrainian capital at dawn during an a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023. Reuters
    Russian air strikes repelled over Kyiv
    Russia has stepped up regular attacks on Kyiv since May in an apparent bid to damage morale ahead of a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive
    A Ukrainian military helicopter takes off to carry out a mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during military drills in the north of Ukraine, June 1, 2023.
    Ukraine's military urges 'silence' ahead of counteroffensive
    Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south
    Local residents walk next to damaged buildings after Russian missiles strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2023. Head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov via
    Russia hits military facility in Ukraine
    In a rare acknowledgement of damage, Ukraine says that work is under way to restore a runway and that five aircraft have been taken out of service

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps