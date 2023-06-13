Ukraine's Zelensky vows action on air raid shelter

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed unhappiness on Monday at results of an inspection he ordered into all Ukrainian shelters after three people were killed when they were unable to access one during a Russian air strike in Kyiv.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said he had received summary reports on the shelters' "preparedness and unpreparedness" from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the minister for strategic industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.