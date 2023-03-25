Russia presses along Ukraine front after reports of Bakhmut slowdown

As winter turns to spring, the main question in Ukraine is how much longer Russia can sustain its offensive, and when or whether Ukraine can reverse the momentum with a counterassault.

Meeting in Ottawa on Friday, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed their "steadfast support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Putin's brutal and barbaric invasion," Trudeau said.

On Thursday, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city that has been the focus of the biggest battle of the war, appeared to be losing steam and Kyiv could go on the offensive "very soon".

'PEOPLE PUSHED TO THE VERY LIMITS'

For now, Ukrainian forces are still focused on preventing a Russian advance along more than 300 km (185 miles) of Donbas front, from Kupiansk in the north to Vuhledar in the south.

"Shelling of Avdiivka does not stop - artillery, rockets, mortars," said Oleksiy Dmytrashkyvskyi of Ukraine's Tavria military command, responsible for southern areas, who said he was saddened by the conditions suffered by the mostly elderly people who did not want to leave.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the east command defending the front farther north, said Russia's main focus was on a stretch from Kupiansk to Lyman recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year.

Both said the Russians were reinforcing after heavy losses. There was no similar update from the Russian side, which has long claimed to be inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainians.

In Bakhmut itself, Ukrainian troops, who weeks ago appeared likely to pull back, have instead dug in, a strategy some Western military experts say is risky given the need to conserve forces for a counterattack.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, many elderly and with disabilities, were suffering "very dire conditions" in and around Bakhmut.

"They are ... spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the [underground] shelters," the ICRC's Umar Khan told a news briefing. "All you see is people pushed to the very limits of their existence and survival and resilience."

The United Nations issued its latest report on rights abuses in the war, confirming thousands of civilian deaths, which it describes as the tip of the iceberg, as well as disappearances, torture and rape, mostly of Ukrainians in Russian-occupied areas. Russia denies atrocities.