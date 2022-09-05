Ukraine's Zelensky warns of hard winter, reports war progress

European leaders on Sunday sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a difficult winter, even as he reported progress in a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Zelensky thanked his forces in his nightly address on Sunday for taking two settlements in the south and a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east, saying he had received "good reports" from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, earlier on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labelled as being in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.