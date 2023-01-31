    বাংলা

    Russia bans oil exporters from adhering to Western price caps

    The new Russian act bans corporates and individuals from including oil price cap mechanisms in their contracts

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 05:40 AM

    The Russian government on Monday banned domestic oil exporters and customs bodies from adhering to Western-imposed price caps on Russian crude.

    The measure was issued to help enforce President Vladimir Putin's decree of Dec 27 that prohibited the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb 1, for five months, to nations that abide by the caps.

    The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed on Dec 5 to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

    The new Russian act bans corporates and individuals from including oil price cap mechanisms in their contracts.

    They also have to report to customs officials and the energy ministry any attempts to impose oil price caps.

    In addition, customs bodies have to prevent goods from leaving Russia if they find such mechanisms have been applied.

    The Western allies plan from Feb 5 to set two caps on Russian oil products, one on products that trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gas oil, and one for products that trade at a discount to crude, such as fuel oil.

    The Russian government's act also calls on the energy ministry, with the approval of finance ministry, to work out an approach for monitoring prices of Russian oil exports by Mar 1.

    RELATED STORIES
    Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic attends a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022.
    Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine: Croatian president
    In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join a European Union mission in support of the Ukrainian military
    Stevedore drivers work through the night to load a Ukraine-bound convoy of Bradley Fighting Vehicles load onto the carrier ARC Integrity at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina, US January 25, 2023. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by US Transportation Command as part of the US military aid package to Ukraine. US Transportation Command/Oz Suguitan/Handout via REUTERS
    Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine
    Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighters like F-16s after securing supplies of main battle tanks last week
    FILE PHOTO-Machines produced by Bruderer Uk Ltd are seen inside the company's factory in Luton, Britain, January 24, 2020. Picture taken January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
    Britain exited the EU on Jan 31, 2020, though remained in the bloc's single market and customs union for 11 more months
    Elena Kolbasnikova, an organiser and leader of pro-Russia rallies, and originally from Ukraine, attends a rally in Cologne, Germany, December 4, 2022.
    Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear
    The money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher