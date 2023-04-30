    বাংলা

    Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk

    Two other citizens were being treated in hospital

    Published : 30 April 2023, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 12:22 PM

    Four civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village just over the border in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, a local governor said.

    "Four civilians have been killed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. Two other citizens were being treated in hospital, Bogomaz said.

    Bogomaz earlier said that one residential building had been completely destroyed and two other houses partially destroyed.

    Bogomaz blamed the incident on "Ukrainian nationalists". Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

    Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian invasion on Ukraine.

    "Work is continuing at the site of the incident to remove rubble and clear the area," Bogomaz said. "A state of emergency has been introduced in the village."

    Russia's Bryansk region borders Ukraine. The village of Suzemka, where the incident occurred, is around 10 kms (6.2 miles) from the border.

