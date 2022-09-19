Comments from crowds in London on Queen Elizabeth

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in central London on Monday as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place.

Below are quotes from some in the crowds:

ALEXANDRA STEVENSON, 35, A NURSE FROM LONDON

"She's been around for so long that all of us have taken her for granted.

"I’m here because it’s part of history - like everybody else I think. We’ll get along alright, I think - this country is full of pragmatic people."

VICKY McCONKEY, 70, FROM LONDON

"She’s been here all my life. I’m not particularly mad about the royal family but I like the queen.

"I wasn’t going to miss it, though - I had to be here."

JOEL FESTENSTEIN, 28, BUSINESS RISK ANALYST FROM MANCHESTER

"I’ve been a long admirer of the Queen. I even went to her 80th birthday as a child when she was here in the palace. I wanted to be part of the final send-off."