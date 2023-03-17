    বাংলা

    Russian politician fined for 'noodle ears' stunt during Putin speech

    The politician 'discredited the armed forces' by dangling spaghetti from his ears while listening to a speech by President Vladimir Putin

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 05:33 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 05:33 AM

    A Russian local politician was fined nearly $2,000 on Thursday for "discrediting the armed forces" by dangling spaghetti from his ears while listening to a speech by President Vladimir Putin, a human rights monitoring group said.

    Mikhail Abdalkin was convicted for a stunt, which he filmed and posted on social media, based on a Russian saying that someone who has been strung along or deceived has had noodles hung on their ears.

    The implication was that he did not believe the content of the state of the nation speech that Putin delivered on Feb 21, just before the first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine.

    The monitoring group OVD-Info quoted Abdalkin, a Communist from the Samara region, as saying it had been an ironic gesture to express his dissatisfaction with "the president's silence about internal political problems". He was fined 150,000 roubles ($1,950).

    Russia's parliament this month tightened laws passed shortly after the invasion that now stipulate fines or jail terms of up to 15 years for discrediting or spreading false news about the armed forces or others, such as the Wagner mercenary group, who are taking part in the war in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Feb 17, 2023.
    Belarus has 1.5m potential soldiers outside armed forces
    Lukashenko has said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a cabin of helicopter simulator training as he visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
    Moscow warns Washington after drone crash
    The US military surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets may never be recovered
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Dec 2, 2022.
    Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin attending G20 summit
    Putin has yet to travel beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since sending his armed forces into Ukraine in February last year
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) awards artistic director of St Petersburg House of Music Sergei Roldugin during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sept 22, 2016.
    Putin's cellist friend moved millions through Swiss bank accounts: prosecutors
    Four bankers are accused of helping Sergey Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher