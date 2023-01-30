Can the UK Online Safety Bill take on misogyny?

"Platforms have never properly enforced their rules. (The bill) produces, for the first time ever, real disincentives to sitting on your hands," said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

MORE EFFECTIVE

More than one in three British women have experienced online abuse, according to a 2021 Refuge report.

In recent years, social media platforms have beefed up their own safeguards against harassment and bullying - such as Facebook's rule of removing sexualised attacks on public figures and mass harassment of individuals through direct messaging.

Still, social media firms largely fail to respond to reports of misogynistic abuse: Instagram, owned by Meta, did not respond nine times out of 10 when women reported abusive direct messages on the platform, a study by CCDH last year showed.

In addition, nearly half the accounts that Twitter failed to remove for abusing women went on to post misogynist content again, CCDH found.

Tech firms are also slow to respond to domestic abuse victims' requests to take down intimate images, according to Refuge, which has pushed for better regulation of social media platforms.

"For too long, social media giants have marked their own homework - we need regulation to prioritise domestic abuse that we see many platforms just ignore," said Refuge's Eagleton, who welcomed the government's intent to criminalise coercive behaviour via social media.

But the bill has gaps, said Eagleton.

Refuge is campaigning alongside online abuse charity Glitch and other women's groups for the bill to require platforms to incorporate a Violence Against Women and Girls code of practice.

The code would require platforms to carry out risk assessments that address online abuse of women and girls and take measures to mitigate it.

FIGHTING THE ALGORITHM

In November, the government replaced a provision that protected adult users from harmful content that is not a criminal offence, with a requirement that social media firms enforce their own rules and offer users tools to filter out such content.

But the majority of online abuse women face falls below the criminal threshold, according to online abuse charity Glitch, and firms will only face fines if they fail to remove misogynistic content that is in breach of their own guidelines.

Rights groups have warned that algorithms on social media platforms can exacerbate the spread of hate speech, and that changes to the bill shift the focus onto how sites are used, and away from regulating the way platforms work.

"The spread of online misogyny is not organic," said Gwen Taylor, policy manager at Glitch. "It is being promoted by platform recommendations and algorithms that are sharing content that gets a lot of reactions."

Proposed user tools would only hide harmful content for individual users rather than reduce the level of abusive content circulating, the charity said.

An investigation by The Observer last year found that followers of Tate - who has talked about hitting and choking women and trashing their belongings - were told to flood social media with his most controversial clips to get more views and engagement.

Videos of Tate on TikTok have been viewed over 11 billion times. But, only a small portion of viral Tate content came directly from his accounts, with the majority circulated by other social media users.