    বাংলা

    Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says

    The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 08:02 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 08:02 AM

    Sweden's coast guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

    The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

    "Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the paper late on Wednesday. The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

    The coast guard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

    While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out in the Baltic Sea since Monday's ruptures.

    The fourth leak was on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in close proximity to a larger hole found on the nearby Nord Stream 1, the Swedish coast guard said.

    This week, Danish authorities reported one hole in each of the two pipeline sections in their waters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Europe braces for mobile network blackouts
    Europe braces for mobile network blackouts
    Currently there are not enough back-up systems in many European countries to handle widespread power cuts, four telecoms executives said
    Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions
    Russia set to annex Ukraine territory
    Moscow releases what it called vote tallies showing overwhelming support after what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint
    EU tells countries gas price cap would come with risks
    EU tells countries gas price cap would come with risks
    The Commission shared a document with countries on Wednesday, analysing various options the EU could consider to curb high gas prices
    EU vows to protect energy network after 'sabotage' of Russian gas pipeline
    EU vows to protect energy network after gas pipeline 'sabotage'
    EU foreign policy chief says 'deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure will be met with a robust and united response'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher