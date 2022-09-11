Dead Russian soldiers honoured at their old school in Crimea

Two young soldiers who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine have been honoured with the unveiling of memorial plaques at the school they attended in Crimea.

Relatives, students and local officials held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate Denis Varavin and Yevgeny Petelko, with young people marching in an honour guard with a Russian tricolour flag and shots fired into the air to salute the two men's memory.

The inscriptions on both plaques read: "True to his oath, he perished while fulfilling his military duty in the course of the special military operation" - the term used by President Vladimir Putin to describe Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.