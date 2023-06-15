    বাংলা

    Norway, Denmark to donate 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine

    Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 09:10 AM

    Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence said in a statement on Thursday.

    Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said.

    Norway will also donate 7,000 rounds from its own stocks, which have already been sent to Ukraine, according to the ministry.

    The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

    The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, it added.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man who is identified as Philip Mehrtens, the New Zealand pilot who is said to be held hostage by a pro-independence group, sits among separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region in this undated handout picture released on May 26, 2023.
    How Indonesian village aid funds weapons for Papua's rebellion
    Papuan rebels have been fighting for independence since the region rich in resources was absorbed by Indonesia after a 1969 vote
    Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys
    Several unexplained underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines
    Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 1, 2017.
    Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots
    Novo Nordisk said the results on its pill were statistically significant and showed superior weight loss to placebo
    Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen speaks during his presentation of the Danish government's new foreign and security policy strategy at Copenhagen University, Denmark, May 16, 2023 Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS
    Denmark offers to host Ukraine peace talks
    Zelensky last year proposed a 10-point peace plan, which calls on Russia to withdraw all its troops from Ukraine and to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain